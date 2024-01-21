Advertisement
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man (30s) seriously injured in Wexford collision

A man in his 30s was seriously injured in a crash after his car hit a wall.
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ IN WEXFORD are seeking information about a serious single-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in Castlebridge Village yesterday.

A man in his 30s was seriously injured in a crash after his car hit a wall on the R741 at around 7pm on 20 January.

He was taken from the scene by ambulance and is currently receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital. Gardaí say no other people were injured in the collision.

The scene is currently being preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, with the assistance of Wexford County Council.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place. Updates on the road reopening will be provided on @gardatraffic on X.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone with dash cam footage or who witnessed the collision to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station at (053) 916 5200 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

