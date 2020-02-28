This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at two houses in Dublin

The houses were unoccupied at the time and no one was injured.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 28 Feb 2020, 1:39 PM
43 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5025928
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after shots were fired at a house in Dublin 22 yesterday evening. 

Gardaí arrived at the scene in Fonthill Cottages, Clondalkin at 8.50pm and noticed a number of apparent bullet holes in the front windows at two separate dwellings.

The scene was sealed off and a technical examination was carried out by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit. 

The houses were unoccupied during the incident and no one was injured. No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have witnessed any vehicle – particularly a Black Audi or a Silver Volkwagen Golf – to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

