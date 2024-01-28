Advertisement
File photo RollingNews.ie
Fatal Crash

Gardaí appeal for witnesses of fatal collision in Co Roscommon

A man in his 70s was taken to hospital and later died.
2
4.4k
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS died after a single vehicle crash in Co Roscommon.

Shortly before 2pm yesterday, gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision on a local road in Frenchpark.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his late 70s, was taken by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The scene of the fatal crash is currently preserved for examination by garda forensic collision investigators, and local diversions are in place.

The local Coroner has been informed, and arrangements for a post-mortem examination are underway.

Gardaí in Roscommon are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision on Saturday, 27 January, to come forward.

Road users who were traveling on this road at the time and have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, are requested to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094-9621630, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     