Gardaí appeal for witnesses of fatal collision in Co Roscommon

A MAN HAS died after a single vehicle crash in Co Roscommon.

Shortly before 2pm yesterday, gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision on a local road in Frenchpark.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his late 70s, was taken by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The scene of the fatal crash is currently preserved for examination by garda forensic collision investigators, and local diversions are in place.

The local Coroner has been informed, and arrangements for a post-mortem examination are underway.

Gardaí in Roscommon are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision on Saturday, 27 January, to come forward.

Road users who were traveling on this road at the time and have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, are requested to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094-9621630, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.