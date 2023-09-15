Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 15 September 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# westport
Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses after death of man, 60s, in Mayo
Peter Mc Dermott suffered serious injuries during an altercation around 1.20am on Saturday 9 September.
325
0
7 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING an appeal for witnesses after the death of a man in his 60s in Mayo last week.

Peter Mc Dermott suffered serious injuries during an altercation on High Street in Westport at around 1.20am on Saturday 9 September.

He was taken to Mayo University Hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of his death.

A man in his 20s was arrested and later released without charge. A file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance.

In particular, they are asking for pedestrians or road users who were in the area of High Street in Westport between 1am and 2am on the morning 9 September to make contact, as well as anyone with camera footage, including dash cam recordings taken at around that time in the vicinity.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Westport Garda Station at 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags