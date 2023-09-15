Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses after death of man, 60s, in Mayo

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING an appeal for witnesses after the death of a man in his 60s in Mayo last week.

Peter Mc Dermott suffered serious injuries during an altercation on High Street in Westport at around 1.20am on Saturday 9 September.

He was taken to Mayo University Hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased.

Advertisement

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of his death.

A man in his 20s was arrested and later released without charge. A file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance.

In particular, they are asking for pedestrians or road users who were in the area of High Street in Westport between 1am and 2am on the morning 9 September to make contact, as well as anyone with camera footage, including dash cam recordings taken at around that time in the vicinity.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Westport Garda Station at 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.