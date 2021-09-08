#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 8 September 2021
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious assault on woman in Athlone

The assault occurred between 12am and 12:30am on Saturday beside Athlone Castle near the River Shannon.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 8 Sep 2021, 2:11 PM
Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to a serious assault on a woman in Athlone this weekend to come forward. 

The assault occurred between 12am and 12:30am on Saturday beside Athlone Castle near the River Shannon in Athlone Town.

The male suspect fled the scene when another man came to the aid of the injured party, who then waited with the woman until her friends arrived.

A man has been arrested in connection with the assault and is currently being detained at Athlone Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone near who was near Athlone Castle in the early hours of Saturday morning and may have witnessed the assault to come forward.

“In particular, gardaí are anxious to speak to the male who came to the assistance of the injured party and waited with her until her friends arrived,” gardaí said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

