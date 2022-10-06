Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 6 October 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí arrest 14 in Offaly for separate offences

Gardaí from Tullamore, Clara and Edenderry carried out searches, patrols and checkpoints across the county.

By Jamie McCarron Thursday 6 Oct 2022, 3:01 PM
55 minutes ago 6,101 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5885897
Image: Shutterstock/Ronin of Rock
Image: Shutterstock/Ronin of Rock

AS PART OF  Operation Thor and ongoing investigations into local criminal activity, Gardaí in County Offaly conducted a day-of-action yesterday which led to the arrest of 14 people and the seizure of drugs worth over  €12,000.

Operation THOR aims to pro-actively target organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through coordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on the latest crime trends and patterns to protect communities. 

In the course of the operation Gardaí from Tullamore, Clara and Edenderry carried out a range of searches, patrols and checkpoints across the county.

Six residential properties were searched under warrant at locations in Clara and Edenderry targeting the sale and supply of drugs, resulting in the seizure of drugs worth more than €12,000 and the arrest of three people.

Five people sought in relation to an incident of Violent Disorder in Tullamore in July were arrested and charged before the courts and two further arrests were made as part of ongoing investigations into theft and drugs related matters.

In addition, four bench warrants were executed before Tullamore District Court.

Throughout the day crime and burglary patrols, both covert and high visibility, were carried out along with a series of checkpoints. 

This was the first of a number of planned activities by Gardaí in Offaly in support of the Winter Phase of Operation Thor.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie