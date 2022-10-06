Gardaí arrest 14 in Offaly for separate offences

AS PART OF Operation Thor and ongoing investigations into local criminal activity, Gardaí in County Offaly conducted a day-of-action yesterday which led to the arrest of 14 people and the seizure of drugs worth over €12,000.

Operation THOR aims to pro-actively target organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through coordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on the latest crime trends and patterns to protect communities.

In the course of the operation Gardaí from Tullamore, Clara and Edenderry carried out a range of searches, patrols and checkpoints across the county.

Six residential properties were searched under warrant at locations in Clara and Edenderry targeting the sale and supply of drugs, resulting in the seizure of drugs worth more than €12,000 and the arrest of three people.

Five people sought in relation to an incident of Violent Disorder in Tullamore in July were arrested and charged before the courts and two further arrests were made as part of ongoing investigations into theft and drugs related matters.

In addition, four bench warrants were executed before Tullamore District Court.

Throughout the day crime and burglary patrols, both covert and high visibility, were carried out along with a series of checkpoints.

This was the first of a number of planned activities by Gardaí in Offaly in support of the Winter Phase of Operation Thor.