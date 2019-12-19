Gardaí arrest 17 people and seize thousands of euro worth of drugs in Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED 17 people and seized thousands in cash and drugs as part of a day of action in Cork City yesterday.

The arrests were made in relation to recent incidents of burglary, theft, possession of drugs for sale and for personal supply.

Out of the 17 people arrested, five were charged by Gardaí, nine were released with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and three remain in custody.

Cork Gardaí carried out a search at an apartment on Wellington Road and discovered €28,700 worth of cocaine, €7,000 worth of cannabis resin, €300 worth of cannabis herb and €3,600 in cash.

A man in his 30s was arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. He has been charged to appear before Cork City District Court at a later date.

In an unrelated search, Gardaí seized €2,500 worth of cannabis resin, €3,000 worth of cannabis herb and €200 worth of ecstasy tablets.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is currently detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A caravan worth approximately €18,000 that was stolen in the UK, meanwhile, was seized in the Gurranabraher area of Cork City. No arrests have been made and investigation is ongoing.

A man in his 30s was also arrested yesterday on foot of a bench warrant in relation to a number of fraud incidents.

Gardaí in Cork said there has been an increase in fraud incidents such as a “change scam” where a person enters a shop and looks for change of a high value note.

They then confuse the shop assistant with other requests which results in the shop handing over money it should not have.

Other incidents include personal bank cards being used without people’s consent, usually done by contactless transaction.

Gardaí said that anyone who loses or has their bank card stolen should report it immediately.

An Garda Síochána in Cork also had numerous reports of accommodation fraud. Last month, it received a report from a man who handed over €1,400 to rent an apartment in Douglas. The transaction took place online and turned out to be fake.

No arrests have been made in this instance and investigations are ongoing.

