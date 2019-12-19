This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 19 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí arrest 17 people and seize thousands of euro worth of drugs in Cork

The arrests were made in relation to recent incidents of burglary, theft and possession of drugs.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 10:14 AM
54 minutes ago 3,780 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4940798
Image: Shutterstock.ie
Image: Shutterstock.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED 17 people and seized thousands in cash and drugs as part of a day of action in Cork City yesterday. 

The arrests were made in relation to recent incidents of burglary, theft, possession of drugs for sale and for personal supply. 

Out of the 17 people arrested, five were charged by Gardaí, nine were released with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and three remain in custody. 

Cork Gardaí carried out a search at an apartment on Wellington Road and discovered €28,700 worth of cocaine, €7,000 worth of cannabis resin, €300 worth of cannabis herb and €3,600 in cash.

A man in his 30s was arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. He has been charged to appear before Cork City District Court at a later date. 

In an unrelated search, Gardaí seized €2,500 worth of cannabis resin, €3,000 worth of cannabis herb and €200 worth of ecstasy tablets.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is currently detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A caravan worth approximately €18,000 that was stolen in the UK, meanwhile, was seized in the Gurranabraher area of Cork City. No arrests have been made and investigation is ongoing. 

A man in his 30s was also arrested yesterday on foot of a bench warrant in relation to a number of fraud incidents.

Gardaí in Cork said there has been an increase in fraud incidents such as a “change scam” where a person enters a shop and looks for change of a high value note.

They then confuse the shop assistant with other requests which results in the shop handing over money it should not have.

 

Other incidents include personal bank cards being used without people’s consent, usually done by contactless transaction.

Gardaí said that anyone who loses or has their bank card stolen should report it immediately. 

An Garda Síochána in Cork also had numerous reports of accommodation fraud. Last month, it received a report from a man who handed over €1,400 to rent an apartment in Douglas. The transaction took place online and turned out to be fake.

No arrests have been made in this instance and investigations are ongoing. 

Comments have been closed as arrests have been made. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie