Dublin: 20 °C Friday 28 June, 2019
Gardaí arrest 17 people and seize two luxury cars in targeted 'day of action'

Gardaí arrested people who have outstanding warrants issued by the courts.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 28 Jun 2019, 1:21 PM
31 minutes ago
File Photo
Image: Leah Farrell


Image: Leah Farrell

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN arrested 17 people yesterday in Tallaght in what the force has called a “day of action”. 

As part of the operation, gardaí also carried out a search on a house in Saggart in Dublin and seized two luxury cars – a Mercedes C Class and a BMW 3 series with a value of €60,000.

The purpose of yesterday’s operation in Tallaght was to target people who have outstanding warrants issued by the courts in relation to offences including drugs, burglary, theft, road traffic and public order matters.

In total 17 people were arrested and “will be dealt with in the coming weeks”, a garda spokesperson said.

