Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 6 December 2022
Advertisement

Three arrested and €950,000 of cannabis seized in Galway by Gardaí

Two men (both in their 40s) and one woman (aged in her 30s) were arrested at the scene.

22 minutes ago 1,726 Views 0 Comments
Yesterday's seizure
Yesterday's seizure
Image: Gardaí

OVER €950,000 OF suspected cannabis plants were seized and three people were arrested following the search of a premises in Co Galway yesterday afternoon.

The search of a premises was conducted by Gardaí attached to Galway Garda Station and the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit and occurred shortly after 3:30pm in Kilcolgan, Co Galway.

During the course of this search, Gardaí discovered a sophisticated growhouse operation within the premises and seized suspected cannabis plants worth approximately €950,000.

Two men (both in their 40s) and one woman (aged in her 30s) were arrested at the scene. They are currently being detained at the North Western Regional HQ under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on 2 July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

Speaking yesterday about this seizure, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche in Galway said:

“This is a significant blow to those trafficking illegal drugs in the Galway Garda Division and we will continue to tackle organised crime and drug dealers in County Galway”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie