Three arrested and €950,000 of cannabis seized in Galway by Gardaí

OVER €950,000 OF suspected cannabis plants were seized and three people were arrested following the search of a premises in Co Galway yesterday afternoon.

The search of a premises was conducted by Gardaí attached to Galway Garda Station and the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit and occurred shortly after 3:30pm in Kilcolgan, Co Galway.

During the course of this search, Gardaí discovered a sophisticated growhouse operation within the premises and seized suspected cannabis plants worth approximately €950,000.

Two men (both in their 40s) and one woman (aged in her 30s) were arrested at the scene. They are currently being detained at the North Western Regional HQ under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on 2 July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

Speaking yesterday about this seizure, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche in Galway said:

“This is a significant blow to those trafficking illegal drugs in the Galway Garda Division and we will continue to tackle organised crime and drug dealers in County Galway”