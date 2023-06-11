Advertisement

Sunday 11 June 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Coolock Garda Station
# Gardaí
Man charged and arrested in Coolock for failed robbery attempt with screwdriver
A man entered a shop in Artane yesterday armed with a screwdriver and proceeded to threaten staff for cash from the till.
49 minutes ago

GARDAÍ IN COOLOCK have arrested and charged a man as part of their investigation into a robbery of a business yesterday evening.
 
At approximately 9:25pm, it was reported that a man entered a shop in Artane armed with a screwdriver and proceeded to threaten staff so they would give him cash from the till.

No money was taken during the attempted robbery.
 
The man fled the scene on foot with a quantity of alcohol in the direction of the Kilmore Road.
 
Gardaí arrived at the scene shortly after and searched the area before finding and arresting a man.
 
The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to a Garda station in Dublin and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
 
He has since been charged and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10:30am tomorrow morning.

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
