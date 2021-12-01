#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 1 December 2021
Advertisement

A man has been arrested in connection with shots fired at garda car in July

Gardaí had been on patrol in the area in July when they came across three males, one in possession of a handgun and another with a baseball bat.

By Zuzia Whelan Wednesday 1 Dec 2021, 1:46 PM
1 hour ago 2,764 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5616817
Image: Leah Farrell/Rolling News
Image: Leah Farrell/Rolling News

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man as part of an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred shortly after 2:30 am on 24 July 2021 in the Rossfield Avenue area of Tallaght in Dublin.

The man, aged in his early 20s, is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

When the incident occurred, a marked garda patrol car with unarmed uniformed gardaí had been on patrol in the area, when they came across three males, one in possession of a handgun and one in possession of a baseball bat.

The male armed with the handgun discharged a number of shots towards the Garda patrol car. One of these shots struck the vehicle. All three men then fled the scene. No gardaí were injured during the incident.

A technical examination took place later that day. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Zuzia Whelan
zuziawhelanmedia@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie