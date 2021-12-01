A man has been arrested in connection with shots fired at garda car in July

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man as part of an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred shortly after 2:30 am on 24 July 2021 in the Rossfield Avenue area of Tallaght in Dublin.

The man, aged in his early 20s, is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

When the incident occurred, a marked garda patrol car with unarmed uniformed gardaí had been on patrol in the area, when they came across three males, one in possession of a handgun and one in possession of a baseball bat.

The male armed with the handgun discharged a number of shots towards the Garda patrol car. One of these shots struck the vehicle. All three men then fled the scene. No gardaí were injured during the incident.

A technical examination took place later that day.