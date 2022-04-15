Gardaí seize two firearms and arrest two people in Dublin operation

GARDAÍ RECOVERED TWO firearms and arrested two people in operations in Dublin targeting drugs related criminal activity.

Shortly after 11pm last night a male cyclist in his 40s was stopped in the Shangan Gardens area of Ballymun and a loaded firearm was recovered.

Advertisement

The man was arrested and is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939, at Ballymun Garda Station.

Today a follow up search was conducted by the Ballymun and Finglas Drugs Units with assistance from other local units, at a house in the Finglas area.

In the course of the search a machine pistol, two loaded magazines, two silencers and a quantity of ammunition was recovered.

A woman in her 50s was arrested and is also currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939, at Ballymun Station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

All of the items seized will be sent for ballistic and forensic examination.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.