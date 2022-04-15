#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Friday 15 April 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí seize two firearms and arrest two people in Dublin operation

Searches were carried out in Ballymun and Finglas.

By Céimin Burke Friday 15 Apr 2022, 8:07 PM
1 hour ago 6,602 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5740015
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ RECOVERED TWO firearms and arrested two people in operations in Dublin targeting drugs related criminal activity.

Shortly after 11pm last night a male cyclist in his 40s was stopped in the Shangan Gardens area of Ballymun and a loaded firearm was recovered.

The man was arrested and is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939, at Ballymun Garda Station.

Today a follow up search was conducted by the Ballymun and Finglas Drugs Units with assistance from other local units, at a house in the Finglas area.

In the course of the search a machine pistol, two loaded magazines, two silencers and a quantity of ammunition was recovered.

A woman in her 50s was arrested and is also currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939, at Ballymun Station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

All of the items seized will be sent for ballistic and forensic examination.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie