Major Garda presence in Dublin as anti-lockdown events take place

A MAJOR GARDA operation is continuing in Dublin after a number of anti-lockdown protests were organised to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Events were organised for O’Connell Street in the city centre, Herbert Park in south Dublin and at the RTÉ campus in Donnybrook.

The Herbert Park event was by far the largest of the three – with smaller numbers turning out for the other two protests.

The park event was billed by organisers as a ‘family and mental health day’. It’s estimated several hundred people attended.

Arrests were made on O’Connell Street earlier as people attempted to gather.

Meanwhile a small number of protestors who gathered outside RTÉ in Donnybrook have now moved on.

A large Garda presence was observed at the scene with a number of vehicles and gardaí mounted on horses present, and a Garda helicopter overhead.

In a statement this afternoon gardaí confirmed 16 people – 13 male and three female – had been arrested in connection with the anti-lockdown events as of 3pm this afternoon.

Ten people are due before a special court sitting later today.

Protestors standing on the pedestrian overpass beside the entrance to RTÉ earlier today. Source: Sam Boal

“This has not been a normal St Patrick’s Day,” Deputy Commissioner of Policing and Security Anne Marie McMahon said in a statement.

“I acknowledge the huge level of compliance and social responsibility demonstrated today.

“I appeal to the public to continue this effort into this evening, please do not engage in house gatherings or parties or congregate in public spaces and amenities.”

The increased Garda presence came after a protest in Dublin city centre turned violent last month. Three gardaí were injured following clashes with demonstrators at the Grafton Street event.

- With reporting by Daragh Brophy