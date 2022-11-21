Gardaí condemn 'vicious assault' of two officers outside pub in Ballyfermot

Two men and woman were arrested at the scene/

TWO GARDAÍ WERE subjected to a “vicious assault” while responding to an incident that has been heavily condemned by Garda management and representatives.

The gardaí – one male and one female – were, according to the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), “kicked and beaten on the ground” in an attack in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin. The incident was filmed and later shared on social media.

Two men and a woman were arrested at the scene following the alleged assault, which saw both gardaí taken to hospital for treatment. One remains in hospital pending further examination of their injuries.

A video seen by The Journal shows two gardaí – one male and one female – being attacked while on the ground. It appears to show them being kicked and punched while struggling with a number of individuals.

Cheering can be heard during a short clip that has been posted online.

They had been responding to a call concerning a public order incident at a pub on Ballyfermot Road overnight at approximately 12.45am.

A Garda statement said the two gardaí “engaged with a number of individuals on the street”, but both were “assaulted by a number of persons that were present”.

They “called for assistance from nearby colleagues who arrived within a very short period of time,” the statement added.

Both gardaí were taken by ambulance to St James’ Hospital, where one member has since been discharged and the second remains in hospital pending further assessment “in relation to injuries sustained in the course of the incident”, a statement from the Garda Press Office said.

Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis of the Dublin Region said the gardaí were going about their normal duties when the incident took place.

“My thoughts this morning are with our two colleagues from Ballyfermot who were viciously assaulted last night whilst going about their normal duties, protecting communities in the Ballyfermot area,” she said.

“I absolutely condemn the actions of the individuals involved in this serious incident and wish the members that were injured a full and speedy recovery.”

The two men arrested at the scene are aged in their 50s and 30s, according to gardaí.

A spokesperson said they were arrested at the scene for assault contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997 and are currently detained at Ballyfermot Garda Station in accordance with the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The female suspect, aged in her 50s, was arrested for offences contrary to the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994. Addressing the incident, the general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) Antoinette Cunningham said she and other gardaí were “deeply shocked” after witnessing the video on social media. She said political leaders needed to “get tough on crime” via mandatory sentences for people who assault emergency workers and that Garda resourcing needs to be increased. “I’m telling you, to see your own colleagues being kicked and beaten on the ground while people are standing up filming it is really shocking,” she told Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio One. “I hope political leaders will come out today and condemn this incident. We listened to the Tánaiste at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis talking about Fine Gael getting tough on crime, and that really needs to happen. We really need to get tough on crime.” She added: We’ve been concerned about resourcing, we’ve been concerned about recruitment into An Garda Siochána, we haven’t achieved what we set out to achieve by way of recruitment. We’ve only had 24 people come into the Garda college this year when we were supposed to have 800.” Cunningham said there also needs to be “more accountability” for social media companies to prevent the circulation of such videos. “They need to stop the circulation of this type of material. Because that’s what’s happening here, you have youngsters uploading this materials and they think that it’s trendy or cool or someway appropriate to do that.” She said there is a danger otherwise of “copy-cat type incidents” arising in the future if not. “I think mandatory sentencing of people who assault gardaí has to be introduced,” she added on the radio programme, “otherwise there’s no deterrent”. The incident comes just two months after another video depicting the ramming of cars of off duty gardaí in Cherry Orchard. With reporting by Niall O’Connor

