Saturday 19 March 2022
Gardaí at scene of shooting in Finglas

Emergency services are at the scene.

By Aoife Barry Saturday 19 Mar 2022, 9:54 PM
GARDAÍ ARE AT the scene of a shooting in Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the shooting incident, which occurred in the Finglas area shortly before 9pm this evening.

It’s understood a person has been injured in the shooting.

More as we get it.

Aoife Barry
