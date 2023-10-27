Advertisement

N3 at Blanchardstown reopens after fatal incident
Gardaí confirmed that one person died in the incident.
Updated 2 hours ago

LAST UPDATE | 2 hours ago

THE N3 AT Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 has reopened after inbound lanes were closed for several hours due to a fatal incident.

Gardaí confirmed that one person died in the incident which occurred at around 10.50am this morning.

The N3 inbound was closed and diversions were put in place to facilitate an examination of the scene. It is now open and motorists are no longer advised to avoid the area.

Mairead Maguire
