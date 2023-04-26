Gardaí to be based at 'transport hubs' at Dublin's Heuston and Connolly train station

GARDAÍ WILL BE based at train stations from next month in a bid to offer quicker response times.

A new garda transport hub will open at Heuston Station from next month and a similar centre will open at Connolly Station later this year.

Justice Minister Simon Harris said today there will be better coordination between transport providers and the gardaí, stating it “simply makes sense” that more gardaí be located close to transport links.

He said people have spoken out in recent times about the need to feel safe on public transport.

A number of TDs, including those within Fianna Fáil and the Green Party, have called for a dedicated transport police to be rolled out. However, it is understood that such a move has been rejected by the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

The minister said today that gardaí already police buses, trains, the DART and LUAS, but added that better coordination between the gardaí and transport providers will ensure gardaí can “respond more quickly” to any incidences that arise.

Minister Harris said the number of gardaí that will be policing train stations and other public transport links is a matter for the Garda Commissioner, adding that it will “vary from time to time”.

“It’s a logical thing to do. It’s something that the Garda Commissioner feels strongly about, and it’s a better use of garda resources,” said the minister.