Friday 17 July, 2020
Gardaí investigating 'shocking' attack on City Bin Co worker

The attack occurred this morning.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 17 Jul 2020, 10:29 PM
58 minutes ago 17,358 Views 21 Comments
Near the scene on the Holywell Road where the incident happened.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an assault on a worker at waste collection service City Bin Co today.

The incident was captured on a video that was shared to social media.

“Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred at Holywell Road, Donaghmede, this morning,” a garda spokesperson told TheJournal.ie. The incident occurred at Holywell Road, Donaghmede at 10.10am this morning. 

In a video posted on social media, an employee at the company is assaulted with some kind of object by a man who arrives on the scene in a black car. The worker is standing on the road near a City Bin Co lorry. 

The video shows the car, after driving across the pavement, pulling up and a man leaving the vehicle. First, he starts to engage with another worker who is in the lorry, before turning towards the other worker. He goes to the boot of his car, retrieves an item, and goes back towards the second employee. That employee appears to then be struck on the side of the head. The man then returns to his car.

The spokesperson said that a man in his 30s was taken to Beaumont Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

No one has yet been arrested. 

On Twitter, City Bin Co – which operates across the country – said that “an investigation is underway”. 

“Our colleague is OK”, the company said in a tweet. “Shocking stuff.”

