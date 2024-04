GARDAÍ RESPONDED TO a disturbance outside the home of Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman last night, where banners featuring anti-migration slogans associated with conspiracy theories were erected

In footage shared on social media, banners can be seen outside the house with rhetoric that has previously been used by those who have been protesting against asylum seeker accommodation in recent months.

Slogans referencing ‘a “plantation” also appeared on the banners, a term used by Irish advocates of the white nationalist Great Replacement conspiracy theory.

Masked men could also be seen in the footage appearing to stop a car from turning onto the street.

In a statement to The Journal, Gardaí said they were notified shortly after 8pm last night “following reports of a public gathering involving a small group of individuals outside a private residence in the Blanchardstown area”.

Advertisement

“A Garda presence was maintained at the scene until the group dispersed a short time later. No arrests were made,” a garda spokesperson said.

The scenes from Min O Gorman's house tonight are disgusting. This kind of intimidation has no place in our country and democracy. You can be annoyed and angry at Govt policy but protest at constituency offices or the Dail...leave people's homes and families out of it. — Jennifer Whitmore TD (@WhitmoreJen) April 18, 2024

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore described the scenes as “disgusting”.

“This kind of intimidation has no place in our country and democracy. You can be annoyed and angry at Govt policy but protest at constituency offices or the Dáil,” she said on social media, adding: “Leave people’s homes and families out of it.”

Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly expressed “solidarity with my kind and decent colleague doing his job, but also with every single person seeking protection in Ireland.”

Her party colleague Neasa Hourigan said she was “at a loss” as to why gardaí did not intervene in the incident.

Former Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger condemned the “absolutely despicable harassment of a TD’s home in Blanchardstown housing estate”.