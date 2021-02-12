Gardaí appeal for information about fatal Dublin shooting

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING whether a fatal shooting in north Dublin was connected to a local feud.

A man in his mid-40s was killed after he was shot a number of times at Belclare Terrace in Ballymun at around 9.30pm last night.

The man’s body has been removed from the scene to the city mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out later today.

The scene is still preserved and a technical examination is set to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Investigators are appealing for possible witnesses to the incident, particularly anyone who was in the Belclare Terrace and Belclare Park areas between 8pm and 9.15pm last night.

An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station, and gardaí have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Those with possible information are asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, any other garda station, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí have also said they are aware of video footage and images which were taken online in the aftermath of the shooting and are now circulating online.

They are asking individuals not to share this footage out of respect to the family of the deceased.

Contains reporting by Garreth MacNamee.