#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Friday 12 February 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí appeal for information about fatal Dublin shooting

A man in his 40s was killed after being shot in Ballymun last night.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 12 Feb 2021, 9:17 AM
37 minutes ago 3,435 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5352611
Garda Forensics investigators at the scene last night
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Garda Forensics investigators at the scene last night
Garda Forensics investigators at the scene last night
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING whether a fatal shooting in north Dublin was connected to a local feud.

A man in his mid-40s was killed after he was shot a number of times at Belclare Terrace in Ballymun at around 9.30pm last night.

The man’s body has been removed from the scene to the city mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out later today.

The scene is still preserved and a technical examination is set to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Investigators are appealing for possible witnesses to the incident, particularly anyone who was in the Belclare Terrace and Belclare Park areas between 8pm and 9.15pm last night.

An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station, and gardaí have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Those with possible information are asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, any other garda station, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí have also said they are aware of video footage and images which were taken online in the aftermath of the shooting and are now circulating online.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

They are asking individuals not to share this footage out of respect to the family of the deceased.

Contains reporting by Garreth MacNamee.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie