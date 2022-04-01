More than €22 million stolen by fraudsters in bank account takeovers in 2021

OVER €22 MILLION was stolen by fraudsters who took over people’s bank accounts in 2021, as Gardaí issue a warning for people to remain cautious around revealing personal data.

A total of €22,500,000 million was stolen from Irish bank accounts through account takeovers in 2021, with Gardaí revealing that they received over 3,500 reports of the fraud in 2021

This is an increase of 552% compared to 2020, where there were just 544 reports made to Gardaí.

€1 million was stolen through cases of phishing (emails), smishing (texts) and vishing (calls) in 2021.

Gardaí are currently warning the public to always remain suspicious of both texts and calls that ask for personal data such as bank details.

“Sophisticated fraudsters use texts, calls and emails to trick members of the public into giving away their personal data, enabling the fraudsters to take over their bank account/devices or debit/credit card details,” said a Garda spokesperson.

Smishing

According to Gardaí, fraudsters who send people texts (smishing) are attempting to get people to click on a link and enter their bank PIN, before then following up with a call from a fraudster pretending they are from their bank.

If able to follow through, the fraudster then takes over the person’s bank account and can make online transfers.

Vishing

Vishing, which is carried out over the phone, see’s fraudsters calling people and alleging that they are “under investigation” for tax fraud and that they can resolve the matter by paying a sum of money immediately.

Fraudsters may then seek for them to provide bank details, credit card details or their PPS number, or to download software that would allow the fraudster to take over their computer.

Practically everyone in the country has got a text that looks like it’s from a reliable source and yet it’s not – anyone can be a victim, regardless of age or where they live,” said Detective Inspector Mel Smyth of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau

“Remember Revenue will never call you to tell you that you are under investigation either.