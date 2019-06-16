Gardaí investigating after body of man (30s) found in Stoneybatter house

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a man a house in Stoneybatter in Dublin.

Gardaí were called to a house on Ashford Street in Stoneybatter shortly after 8am this morning. The body of a man aged in his early 30s was discovered.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The State Pathologist and members of the Garda Technical Bureau are currently at the scene.

Investigating gardaí say the course of an investigation into the death will be determined by the outcome of a post-mortem examination.

Enquiries are ongoing.