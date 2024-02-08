Gardaí to spend estimated €2.1 million on trial run of body worn cameras in four locations

GARDAÍ ARE TO spent an estimated €2.1 for an initial trial of body worn cameras in four divisions.

An Garda Síochána today published a contract tender for the delivery of the cameras and a management system to carry out a proof of concept (PoC) for the technology.

During the trial, the cameras will be introduced in the following locations only:

DMR South Central – Pearse Street Garda Station, Kevin Street Garda Station

DMR North Central – Store Street Garda Station

Waterford Division – Waterford Garda Station

Limerick Garda Division – Henry Street Garda Station

Body worn cameras are small and lightweight. The cameras will be attached to the chest of gardaí on patrol and they will be activated by the user only when in contact with members of the public during specific times.

At a press conference last September, gardaí outlined that the cameras will not be recording for the duration of the garda’s tour of duty and only activated at a specific incident when they believe there is a need to gather evidence

Incidents will include traffic stops and other interactions such as arrests.

The cameras themselves will not have facial recognition software but it will be used afterwards through a specific computer program.

While policing protests it will not be switched on but instead only when an incident happens, gardaí said.

The trial period will run during the second quarter of this year. This trial period will then be replaced by a further and separate procurement process designed to provide the cameras to all Garda members.

In a statement today, gardaí said that based on the experiences of other police services internationally who use born worn cameras, it is expected that the introduction of the technology will:

improve safety for gardaí

reduce complaints of Garda misconduct

save time in court preparation and appearances

lower costs for investigations and court appearances

improve ability to collect evidence for trial

enhance accountability

reduce challenges around arrests

Evidence

All of the imagery gathered will be inputted into a Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS) and will be retained for 31 days unless it is identified as evidence for a case.

DEMS is a software that will enable An Garda Síochána to collect, store, manage and analyse digital evidence from camera footage. The new system will also manage CCTV collection also.

Speaking today, Chief Superintendent Derek Smart said the trial period will provide an opportunity to the public to give their feedback to An Garda Síochána prior to the organisation-wide roll-out of the cameras.

Civil liberty groups have raised concerns about how and when cameras will be used and also about the potential risks of facial recognition software.

Liam Herrick of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties welcomed the initial news in September that the cameras would be piloted before full deployment.

“Much of what has been announced today reflects what ICCL has been calling for and to this end, we cautiously welcome the news that An Garda Síochána intends to pilot the use of bodyworn cameras before moving to a national roll-out,” Herrick said.

“The pilots should assess whether the cameras deliver on their promised benefits, and the results should be reviewed and published before moving to any national roll-out. A national roll-out of this technology should not be a predetermined outcome of this process,” he said.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor