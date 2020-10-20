Unsecured doors and windows account for almost 1 in 5 burglaries, gardaí say

UNSECURED DOORS AND windows account for almost one in five burglaries, according to An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí released statistics on burglaries in Ireland ahead of the second EU wide Focus Day on domestic burglary tomorrow.

Domestic burglary is a criminal offence that all European countries are fighting to eliminate.

In Ireland, residential burglary in 2020 has fallen during Covid-19, with a sharp reduction seen in March and April in response to government restrictions on work, travel, school and business.

From March to August inclusive, there were 43% fewer residential burglaries reported compared to the same period in 2019.

Gardaí launched the annual winter phase of Operation Thor on 1 October to take burglaries and associated criminal activity.

When Operation Thor began, unsecured doors and windows accounted for 25% of all burglaries. However, this figure has dropped to just under 20%.

This means almost one in five burglars simply walk through an open door or climb through an open window.

The front door (34%), rear door (25%) and rear window (20%) are still the most common means of entry into a home by a burglar.

Jewellery and cash make up 75% of the total value items stolen from homes.

Home owners are being urged to avoid keeping large amounts of cash at home and ensure valuable jewellery is either secured in a properly rated safe or deposited in a safety deposit box.

Electronics and tools are the next most stolen item. Home owners are encouraged to mark, photograph and record serial numbers of their property.

There has been a significant rise in thefts of bicycles from homes, garages and sheds, according to gardaí.

An Garda Síochána encourage home owners to securely lock items within the shed/garage and use a robust lock on the shed/garage itself to slow down the burglar. People are being asked to consider adding the shed/garage to the house alarm.

Burglary can happen at any time day or night. However during winter months most burglaries occur between 4pm and 9pm, gardaí said. A common explanation for this is the shortening of daylight hours, which exposes vacant houses that are not sufficiently lit up.

Gardaí are reminding people of these steps that can help protect a home: