Gardaí investigating after man in his 20s tied up and robbed at his home

GARDAÍ IN LOUTH are investigating an aggravated burglary in which a man was tied up at his home.

At around 7.40pm last night, a man in his 20s, was tied up after two men entered his home in Ard Easmuinn in Dundalk, Co Louth.

The men threatened the man before they tied him up and demanded cash.

The man managed to call emergency services after the men had fled with a sum of cash from the property.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Dundalk Garda station 042 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

It is the third burglary of this kind in less than two weeks in the area after a woman was locked in her bathroom on St Alphonsus road, and an elderly couple were locked in their room while thieves searched their home in Blackrock.