'Significant outcome' in High Court for gardaí targeting organised crime in Louth

GARDAÍ AND THE Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) have welcomed a “significant outcome” in a case brought before the High Court this week.

As part of Operation Stratus and ongoing investigations targeting assets linked with organised criminal activity in Co Louth, a case was brought by CAB before the High Court in Dublin on Monday.

During proceedings, orders under proceeds-of-crime legislation were made, forfeiting, and appointing CAB as the receiver for the sale of, two mobile homes valued at €20,000 each, an Audi A6 valued at €20,000 and an Audi A6 valued at €14,000.

The assets had been identified during ongoing investigations targeting criminal groups involved in the sale and distribution of controlled drugs and feud-related activity in Drogheda.

The case was referred to CAB for investigation by local gardaí.

Speaking about the latest development, Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan of the Louth Division, said: “This was a significant outcome for gardaí from Drogheda targeting those involved in organised crime.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“It further demonstrates the value of Divisional Garda Asset Profilers and the Criminal Assets Bureau working in parallel with our local investigating team as part of ‘Operation Stratus’. This approach will continue in the future.”

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information on people living on the proceeds of crime to contact Drogheda Garda Station 041 987 4200, the Criminal Assets Bureau on 01 666 3266 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.