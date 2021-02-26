#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí seize €720k worth of cannabis after searches in Dublin, Meath and Louth

Three men have been arrested.

By Sean Murray Friday 26 Feb 2021, 11:36 AM
36kg of cannabis was seized.
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED around €720,000 worth of cannabis along with €22,000 in cash following a number of searches yesterday. 

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, along with Revenue Customs and the Garda Dog Unit stopped and searched four vehicles in Ashbourne and west Dublin. 

A further four addresses in Dublin, Meath and Louth were also searched.

During these searches, 36kg of cannabis and the quantity of cash were discovered. 

Three men – two aged in their 30s and another in his 40s – have been arrested and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Ashbourne and Ronanstown Garda Stations. 

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads garda operations into organised and serious crime, said: “The seizure of a significant quantity of illicit drugs and the arrest of three suspects demonstrates the value of ongoing positive working relationships forged by An Garda Síochána with partner agencies, in Ireland, with the Revenue Customs Service.

“We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to tackle organised crime that impacts negatively on communities.”

