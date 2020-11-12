Gardaí seize €170,000 in cash following north Dublin searches

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €170,000 in cash following multiple searches in north Dublin today.

The Dublin Metropolitan Region’s north divisional drugs unit conducted a search of two houses in Ballymun and a house and separate stable yard in the north county Dublin area.

Today’s operation – part of Operation Tara – was assisted by the divisional search team and the dog unit from Customs Dublin Airport.

One man in his 30s was arrested and is currently detained in Ballymun Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A garda statement added that investigations remain ongoing.