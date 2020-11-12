#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí seize €170,000 in cash following north Dublin searches

Three properties were searched as part of Operation Tara today.

By Sean Murray Thursday 12 Nov 2020, 5:02 PM
GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €170,000 in cash following multiple searches in north Dublin today.

The Dublin Metropolitan Region’s north divisional drugs unit conducted a search of two houses in Ballymun and a house and separate stable yard in the north county Dublin area.

Today’s operation – part of Operation Tara – was assisted by the divisional search team and the dog unit from Customs Dublin Airport.

One man in his 30s was arrested and is currently detained in Ballymun Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A garda statement added that investigations remain ongoing.

