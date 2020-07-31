Woman arrested after €50,000 worth of cannabis plants discovered by gardaí

A WOMAN HAS been arrested after gardaí discovered €50,000 worth of cannabis plants and cannabis herb at a house in Cavan.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was arrested earlier today. During a search at 1.30pm this afternoon, gardaí found a significant number of cannabis plants and cannabis herb at a house in Ballyjamesduff.

The search was part of an intelligence-led operation, a garda spokesperson said.

The Armed Support Unit was involved in the operation, which saw fans, heaters, lights and an irrigation system also seized.

The woman is currently being detained at Bailieboro Garda Station.