This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 21 °C Friday 31 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman arrested after €50,000 worth of cannabis plants discovered by gardaí

The woman was arrested in Cavan.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 31 Jul 2020, 4:57 PM
43 minutes ago 3,984 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5165328
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A WOMAN HAS been arrested after gardaí discovered €50,000 worth of cannabis plants and cannabis herb at a house in Cavan. 

The woman, who is in her 40s, was arrested earlier today. During a search at 1.30pm this afternoon, gardaí found a significant number of cannabis plants and cannabis herb at a house in Ballyjamesduff. 

The search was part of an intelligence-led operation, a garda spokesperson said. 

The Armed Support Unit was involved in the operation, which saw fans, heaters, lights and an irrigation system also seized. 

The woman is currently being detained at Bailieboro Garda Station. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie