#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 13 September 2021
Advertisement

22-year-old in 'critical condition' after road collision in Louth

Gardaí are asking any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

By Lauren Boland Monday 13 Sep 2021, 1:31 PM
1 hour ago 5,799 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5547981
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN IS in critical condition in hospital after a collision in Louth on Saturday evening.

Ardee gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious injury road traffic collision on the N2 in Edmonstown, Louth on Saturday around 8.20pm.

After the two-vehicle collision between a motorcycle and a car, the male motorcyclist, 22, was removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in a serious condition.

Gardaí say his current condition is critical.

The male car driver, who is in his late 30s, and a male passenger in his mid-60s were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Garda forensic collision investigators examined the scene and the road has reopened.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Investigations are ongoing. 

Road users who were travelling on the N2 in Edmonstown, Louth on Saturday evening between 8pm and 8.30pm and who may have camera or dashcam footage are asked to contact the gardaí.

Anyone with any information can contact Ardee Garda Station on (041) 685 3222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie