22-year-old in 'critical condition' after road collision in Louth

A MAN IS in critical condition in hospital after a collision in Louth on Saturday evening.

Ardee gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious injury road traffic collision on the N2 in Edmonstown, Louth on Saturday around 8.20pm.

After the two-vehicle collision between a motorcycle and a car, the male motorcyclist, 22, was removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in a serious condition.

Gardaí say his current condition is critical.

The male car driver, who is in his late 30s, and a male passenger in his mid-60s were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Garda forensic collision investigators examined the scene and the road has reopened.

Investigations are ongoing.

Road users who were travelling on the N2 in Edmonstown, Louth on Saturday evening between 8pm and 8.30pm and who may have camera or dashcam footage are asked to contact the gardaí.

Anyone with any information can contact Ardee Garda Station on (041) 685 3222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.