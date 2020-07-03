This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Garda managers in all areas directed to begin checking pubs for Covid-19 compliance this evening

This follows concerns that some licensed premises and customers haven’t been adhering to the public health guidelines.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 3 Jul 2020, 6:15 PM
17 minutes ago 3,561 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5141075
Image: Shutterstock/Syda Productions
Image: Shutterstock/Syda Productions

AN GARDA SÍOCHANA will this evening begin conducting checks of licensed premises nationwide in relation to adherence to the public health guidelines. 

The follows concerns from Garda management, the public and industry representative bodies that some licensed premises and their customers have not been adhering to the public health guidelines since the re-opening of premises on Monday. 

The operation – Operation Navigation – will commence at 7pm this evening. 

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, “When licenced premises were initially shut under the public health guidelines An Garda Síochána checked thousands of licensed premises to ensure they remained closed, which the vast, vast majority did.

“Our intention in this latest phase was to conduct a large number of spot-checks of licensed premises.

However, it now appears that just a few days after their introduction some licensed premises and their customers are ignoring the public health guidelines.

“By doing so, they are putting themselves and everyone they then come into contact with at risk of getting Covid-19. This is not acceptable and we are now expanding our planned checks.”

An Garda Síochána has today given an operation order to all local Garda managers that licensed premises in their area operating at the moment are to be checked for adherence to the Health Act 1947 (Section 31A – Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (no 3) Regulations 2020. 

Where potential breaches of the Public Health Regulations are identified, and where a person does not come into compliance with the regulations, a file is submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a direction as to how to proceed. 

In addition, under liquor licensing laws, a licensed premises requires a declaration of suitability from a member of An Garda Síochána for its liquor license to be renewed. 

“In supporting the Covid-19 public health regulations and guidelines, An Garda Síochána has, and will continue to, adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Garda members engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement this evening.

