This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 26 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí spat or coughed at 80 times during Covid-19 travel restrictions

New figures from 8 April to 23 May show gardai used anti-spit guards 60 times.

By Press Association Tuesday 26 May 2020, 7:24 PM
56 minutes ago 2,206 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5108378
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE BEEN spat or coughed at 80 times since Covid-19 travel restrictions were introduced on 8 April.

New figures from 8 April to 23 May show gardai used anti-spit guards 60 times.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris condemned the attacks on members of the force.

“These disgraceful spitting and coughing attacks on gardai while simply carrying out their lawful duties remains a serious concern for the organisation. These are a significant health and safety risk to our members in the current environment. We must protect them from such attacks.”

This includes having the option of using anti-spit guards in very limited circumstances. We have made it clear these anti-spit guards are only to be used as last resort and in line with the garda decision making model, which includes at its centre human rights and our code of ethics.

Harris said anti-spit guards provide an additional tactical option to be considered and are typically used as a last resort.

He said the garda policy around the use of anti-spit guards will be reviewed in September.

The latest figures also show regulations brought in as part of the lockdown have been enforced 263 times.

These include both arrests and incidents without arrest where name and address details were taken for consultation with the Director of Public Prosecution on the decision to issue charges.

Of the 263 incidents, two were as a result of an instruction from a relevant medical professional.

Sixty-six incidents lead to a charge or summons being issued while the rest are still under investigation.

The force said that gardai have interacted with tens of thousands of people while on patrol or at checkpoints and the vast majority were adhering to the public health guidelines.

In addition, pre-existing enforcement powers were used in 1,752 incidents where other offences were disclosed in the course of Covid-19 operations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

These range from incidents such as drink-driving or disqualified drivers detected at checkpoints, to drugs and weapons seizures, to public order offences.

The number of incidents involving other suspected crimes continues to far exceed the number of cases involving only breaches of Government restrictions.

 Harris said there continues to be very good co-operation by the public with An Garda Siochana.

“It is vital that we all keep on playing our part in reducing the spreading of Covid-19 by adhering to the updated public health guidelines.”

Our priority over the coming weeks will be to ensure this primarily through community engagement at key locations such as parks, beaches and natural beauty spots.

“We also remind people, particularly coming up to the bank holiday weekend, about not travelling to holiday homes or making non-essential journeys.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie