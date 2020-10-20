Gardaí to be given new powers to fine organisers of house parties

CABINET HAS AGREED to give gardaí new powers that will allow them to issue fines to the occupier of a house where a house party or gathering is taking place.

Gardaí will be allowed to call to homes or other indoor venue and ask those present to disperse.

If people refuse to comply with a garda request to leave the party, those living in the house will automatically be given a fine.

Under the new law, it will be presumed the occupier is the organiser, unless proved otherwise, and they will be issued with a fixed charge notice.

Under the current law, gardaí are not legally permitted to enter a home without a warrant.

Under the new legislation, gardaí will still not be permitted to enter the home of someone without a warrant.

However, they will be given the power to prevent people from entering house parties or indoor gatherings which are in breach of the government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

If gardaí suspect someone is on their way to a house party or are in the vicinity of a house party which is about to begin they can direct them to leave the area in a peaceful manner.

The amount of the fines is yet to be determined.

Cabinet is also understood to be considering the introduction of fines for those who break the travel limit set out in Level 5 restrictions set to come into effect tomorrow night.

The Government announced last night that a 5km limit for exercise will be in place for the six-week duration of the restrictions, with a small number of exceptions allowing people to travel further in certain circumstances.

It was also reported yesterday that a system of fines would be introduced to enforce the restriction. Ministers are currently meeting to discuss how this would work.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney told reporters outside Government Buildings this morning that it was important that gardaí have powers to intervene when individuals refuse to comply with the 5km limit.

“We need to ensure that people abide by the new rules and regulations so that we don’t have two tiers here: one which is the vast majority of people abiding by the new rules and regulations for the greater good; and a small number of people not doing that,” he said.

Garda powers to enforce Covid-19 regulations were initially introduced during the first national shutdown in the spring, but gardaí have largely sought to police by consent since many of those powers lapsed in the summer.

Last week, Policing Authority Chairman Bob Collins sought to temper calls to re-introduce powers that would allow gardaí to enforce Covid-19 restrictions.

Collins claimed there was “little evidence” that additional powers given to police to enforce regulations in neighbouring jurisdictions eradicated undesirable behaviours.

“The authority recognises the need for individual members of society to take personal responsibility for their actions particularly in light of the potential implications for public health,” he said.

With reporting by Christina Finn