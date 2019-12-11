This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí arrest 10 people and seize thousands in cash and drugs in West Cork

West Cork gardaí held a day of action yesterday.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 1:43 PM
File photo of garda van.
Image: Shutterstock/abd
Image: Shutterstock/abd

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED 10 people and seized thousands in cash and drugs as part of a day of action in West Cork yesterday. 

The arrests were made in relation to recent incidents of assault, theft, possession of drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and on the foot of a bench warrant.

Out of the 10 arrested, four were charged to appear at a later date and two were released without charge. 

West Cork gardaí carried out a search at a house in Durrus and discovered €12,400 worth of suspected cannabis growing.

In an unrelated search, gardaí seized another €4,900 of suspected cannabis and €17,200 in cash at a house in the Bantry area. 

No arrests were made in either drug seizure. 

Two road checkpoints were held and one road traffic offence was detected. Social welfare detected three people who were working while also claiming welfare allowance. 

A public meeting was held in Clonakilty to discuss new methods of communication between gardaí and citizens to try and reduce incidents of public order, assaults and alcohol and drug abuse. 

Comments have been closed as arrests have been made. 

Orla Dwyer
