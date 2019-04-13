This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
TD accuses Gardaí of 'over-the-top' reaction to Delaney protest at Cork stadium

Gardaí said that they intervened “following a complaint of a minor assault” at the stadium.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 13 Apr 2019, 11:47 AM
15 minutes ago 2,248 Views 7 Comments
Turners Cross Stadium.
Image: Google Maps
Turners Cross Stadium.
Turners Cross Stadium.
Image: Google Maps

SINN FÉIN TD Jonathan O’Brien has accused the Gardaí of an “over-the-top” reaction to protesters who were holding a “Delaney Out” banner at a match in Turners Cross last night.

The Cork North Central TD was attending a League of Ireland match between Cork City and St Patrick’s Athletic when he intervened in the incident. 

Videos and eye-witness accounts indicate that protesters refused to hand the banner to stadium security personnel. When the situation escalated, O’Brien intervened. Gardaí then asked the TD to leave the football ground.

He was later allowed back into the grounds, Sinn Féin said in a statement.

O’Brien said that it was “an absurd situation that sees public order police attempt to take a banner from football fans, simply because it criticises the former CEO of the FAI”.

This evening’s tactics from the Gardaí were way over the top. Fans have to be allowed to express their opinion.

“I was ejected from the ground simply for intervening as an elected representative of many Cork City fans,” he added.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, An Garda Síochána said that its members intervened “following a complaint of a minor assault” at the stadium.

“Following a complaint of a minor assault by management and security staff at Turner’s Cross football stadium last evening, Gardaí on duty at the stadium responded to the incident and assisted security staff.

“No arrests were made and the situation was resolved. No injuries were reported,” they added.

John Delaney is the former CEO and current Executive Vice President of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI). He and other representatives of the association voluntarily appeared before the Oireachtas Sports Committee on Wednesday to answer questions about the suspended Sports Ireland funding due to financing and governance issues.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar joined those who have said that the responses given during that committee appearance weren’t satisfactory. 

“I don’t think anyone would be satisfied by it. I think the public taxpayers, football fans would have liked to have seen those questions answered,” Varadkar told reporters.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

