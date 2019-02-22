This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested after gardaí discover pint of Guinness next to him in car

The man was stopped by gardaí at a Meath Roads Policing checkpoint on Wednesday night.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 22 Feb 2019, 11:38 AM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/4507169
Image: Gardaí
Image: Gardaí

A MAN WAS arrested Wednesday night in Meath after he was stopped at a checkpoint with a pint of Guinness next to him in the car.

The man was stopped by gardaí at a Meath Roads Policing checkpoint on Wednesday night.

Gardaí found a pint glass about a third of the way full with Guinness next to him. 

There were also six cans of Guinness next to the man on the passenger seat. 

He was arrested and charged and is due to appear at Drogheda District Court.

The Checkpoint was on the R132 at Gormanstown.

“Man arrested at a Meath Roads Policing checkpoint last night took drink driving to another level,” gardaí said on Facebook. 

