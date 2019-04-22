Man arrested after shots fired at vehicle in Dublin

A MAN HAS been arrested in Dublin after shots were fired at a vehicle in Clonsilla earlier this morning.

Gardaí said that they were alerted to an incident of shots being fired at a vehicle on Whitechapel Road, Clonsilla, Dublin 15 this morning at 10.45am.

No one was injured in the incident.

In a follow up operation, gardaí searched a house in Waterville Terrace where a man aged in his mid-30s was arrested in relation to the incident.

He was taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station where he is being detained under Section 30 of the Offence Against the State Act.

Searches are still ongoing.