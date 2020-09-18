Extra gardaí drafted to Dublin and checkpoints across county as Level 3 restrictions begin

ADDITIONAL GARDAÍ HAVE been drafted to Dublin and targeted checkpoints will be erected across the county as residents of the capital are asked to adhere to fresh restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced this afternoon that Dublin will move to Level three coronavirus restrictions for a period of three weeks from midnight tonight. The new measures include restrictions on gatherings, travel and visitors to private homes.

Once Level three comes into effect, Gardaí will recommence Operation Fanacht in the county with targeted patrols and checkpoints to monitor compliance with the public health measures.

There will be a high level of garda visibility on foot, in cars and on bikes to monitor social distancing and gatherings of people at amenities and open spaces. Targeted checkpoints will also be set up across the county.

The force in Dublin will be supplemented by officers from surrounding counties focusing on patrols of destination public amenities and open spaces.

Gardaí are reminding people they are advised not to travel out of or into Dublin unless absolutely necessary.

The force said that officers will use the approach of the three E’s (engage, educate and encourage) to promote compliance with the guidelines and regulations. Enforcement will only be used as a last resort.

“As a community we all need to come together to once again protect ourselves and our most vulnerable,” said Deputy Commissioner, John Twomey.

It is vital that every person plays their part and adheres to the public health regulations and guidelines to reduce the increasing spread of Covid-19.

Deputy Commissioner Twomey added that local Gardaí are on hand to support vulnerable people during this time. “If you are feeling isolated or need help with shopping, collecting your prescription or anything else similar, please contact your local Garda station,” he said.