Gardaí investigating Dundalk house fire that left five injured and caused significant damage

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a fire at a house in Dundalk in the early hours of this morning.

The house, in Clontygora Court, caught fire at around 3.35am. Residents in the area reported hearing a loud bang before the building caught alight.

The five people who were in the house were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Their injures have been described as non-life threatening.

Local fire services put out the fire and no one else was injured. However, the house has been seriously damaged.

The scene is currently being preserved for a technical examination by gardaí and an investigation is underway.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward. Anyone travelling in the Clontygara Court and Hoey’s Lane areas between 3am and 4am who might have camera or dash cam footage are being asked to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.