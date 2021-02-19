Over 7,950 fines issued by gardaí relating to Covid-19 breaches

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED approximately 7,950 fines relating to Covid-19 breaches to date.

As of close of business yesterday, a total of 6,297 €100 fines have been issued for non-essential travel and 263 fines worth €500 have been issues for non-essential journeys to airports and ports.

The total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports and ports stands at 638.

Fines for non-essential cross-border travel in this jurisdiction came into operation on Monday, 8 February.

Traffic data over last weekend showed approximately a 23% decrease in cross border travel compared to previous weekends.

A total of 197 fines worth €500 have been issued for organising house parties and 47 €150 fines have been issued for attending house parties.

Gardaí have also issued 155 €80 fines for not wearing a face covering.

An Garda Síochána will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities across the country this weekend in support of public health guidelines.

Current regulations and guidelines are still to stay at home and reduce your contacts, only exercise within 5km of your home.

Gardaí are also reminding people that travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“This week the tragic milestone of 4,000 Covid-19 deaths was reached. That is 4,000 people that were loved. That is 4,000 people that had family, friends and neighbours. That is 4,000 of our fellow citizens,” Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said.

“While the vast majority of people are heeding the advice, there are still some who are not complying with public health regulations. In doing so, they are putting themselves, those they love, and those they know at risk of catching of a virus that could, unfortunately, result in serious illness or death,” Twomey said.

“We all have an individual and collective responsibility to reduce the spread of Covid-19. Please stay home, reduce your contacts, maintain social distancing, and wash your hands.”