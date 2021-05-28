#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 28 May 2021
Advertisement

Fast thinking gardaí arrest an alleged fraudster just moments after he used a stolen credit card

The alleged fraud happened while gardaí were dealing with the woman who was reporting that she lost her purse.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 28 May 2021, 3:24 PM
9 minutes ago 1,517 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5451066
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ ARRESTED A man who used a debit card in an alleged fraud just moments after he discovered it inside a lost purse.

The incident in Clonmel, Tipperary happened yesterday around 10am when the gardaí received a report that a woman had lost her purse in the Mary Street area of the town.

A garda spokesperson said that in a matter of minutes after that report gardaí were told that a transaction had been made in the town using the card.

“Following initial enquiries by Gardaí, and by gathering CCTV footage from the area, a description of the suspect was circulated to all Gardaí in the area.

“Investigating Gardaí went to Mary Street where the purse was then located. The woman confirmed to Gardaí that the contents of her purse was all accounted for, including the debit card that had been used in the transaction.

“It is believed that the card was placed back inside the purse in an attempted to disguise the earlier transaction,” the spokesperson said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The gardaí continued their enquiries and identified a suspect, a local man in his 30s. He presented himself at Clonmel Garda Station where he was arrested and detained.

He has subsequently charged and is due to appear before Clonmel District Court on the June 15, 2021. 

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie