Fast thinking gardaí arrest an alleged fraudster just moments after he used a stolen credit card

GARDAÍ ARRESTED A man who used a debit card in an alleged fraud just moments after he discovered it inside a lost purse.

The incident in Clonmel, Tipperary happened yesterday around 10am when the gardaí received a report that a woman had lost her purse in the Mary Street area of the town.

A garda spokesperson said that in a matter of minutes after that report gardaí were told that a transaction had been made in the town using the card.

“Following initial enquiries by Gardaí, and by gathering CCTV footage from the area, a description of the suspect was circulated to all Gardaí in the area.

“Investigating Gardaí went to Mary Street where the purse was then located. The woman confirmed to Gardaí that the contents of her purse was all accounted for, including the debit card that had been used in the transaction.

“It is believed that the card was placed back inside the purse in an attempted to disguise the earlier transaction,” the spokesperson said.

The gardaí continued their enquiries and identified a suspect, a local man in his 30s. He presented himself at Clonmel Garda Station where he was arrested and detained.

He has subsequently charged and is due to appear before Clonmel District Court on the June 15, 2021.