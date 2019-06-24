Two handguns seized by Gardaí in gangland operation

One of the handguns found during the searches.

One of the handguns found during the searches.

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men and seized two handguns along with a number of rounds of ammunition during an operation in west Dublin.

The two men were arrested by Gardaí from Blanchardstown and Finglas following an operation in the Clonsilla area yesterday evening shortly after 7pm.

Two handguns were seized as part of the operation that saw Gardaí target gang activity in the area.

Two men have been arrested – one man in his twenties and the other in his thirties – after a car was intercepted by Gardaí last night.

The men have been detained under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Thirty rounds of ammunition were recovered from the car, with all items seized by Gardaí now set to be forwarded to the Garda Technical Bureau for forensic and ballistic examination.

A Garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing into organised crime in west Dublin.