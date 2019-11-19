This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 19 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two gardaí hospitalised after patrol car rammed during overnight pursuit

Two men were arrested and gardaí recovered a knife and €1,500 worth of suspected cannabis.

By David Raleigh Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 12:43 PM
51 minutes ago 7,653 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4897177
File photo
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

TWO LIMERICK-BASED gardaí are being treated in hospital after sustaining injuries when their patrol car was rammed during a pursuit of another car overnight.

Two men in their 20s were arrested by gardaí in connection with the incident, and officers also recovered a knife, suspected cannabis, and a car.

The incident began shortly before midnight when a garda patrol unit attempted to stop another car in the car park of the Crescent Shopping Centre in Dooradoyle, Limerick city.

Gardaí said the car took off at speed in the direction of the Ballykeefe Roundabout, and the pursuing garda patrol car requested the assistance of the Armed Support Unit (ASU) and Roads Policing Unit (RPU) with both units joining the “managed pursuit”. 

The car rammed a garda patrol car at the clonmacken Roundabout, 6km away from where the pursuit began. 

Two gardaí were injured and taken to University Hospital Limerick for non-life threatening injuries. They are both still in hospital as of this morning.

The occupants of the car fled the vehicle on foot and were pursued on foot by gardaí.

Two men were arrested and gardaí recovered a knife and €1,500 worth of suspected cannabis, pending analysis, gardaí said.

The car involved in the pursuit was also seized and transported to a location where it will be further searched and forensically examined by gardaí.

The two arrested men are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Roxboro Road and Henry Street Garda Stations.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Raleigh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie