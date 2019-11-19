Two gardaí hospitalised after patrol car rammed during overnight pursuit

TWO LIMERICK-BASED gardaí are being treated in hospital after sustaining injuries when their patrol car was rammed during a pursuit of another car overnight.

Two men in their 20s were arrested by gardaí in connection with the incident, and officers also recovered a knife, suspected cannabis, and a car.

The incident began shortly before midnight when a garda patrol unit attempted to stop another car in the car park of the Crescent Shopping Centre in Dooradoyle, Limerick city.

Gardaí said the car took off at speed in the direction of the Ballykeefe Roundabout, and the pursuing garda patrol car requested the assistance of the Armed Support Unit (ASU) and Roads Policing Unit (RPU) with both units joining the “managed pursuit”.

The car rammed a garda patrol car at the clonmacken Roundabout, 6km away from where the pursuit began.

Two gardaí were injured and taken to University Hospital Limerick for non-life threatening injuries. They are both still in hospital as of this morning.

The occupants of the car fled the vehicle on foot and were pursued on foot by gardaí.

Two men were arrested and gardaí recovered a knife and €1,500 worth of suspected cannabis, pending analysis, gardaí said.

The car involved in the pursuit was also seized and transported to a location where it will be further searched and forensically examined by gardaí.

The two arrested men are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Roxboro Road and Henry Street Garda Stations.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400.