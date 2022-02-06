Two gardaí hospitalised after pursuing car involved in Dundalk dangerous driving incident

TWO GARDAÍ WERE hospitalised after their car collided with a vehicle they were pursuing in Dundalk, Co Louth, in the early hours of this morning.

Officers encountered the vehicle travelling erratically on Park Street in the Louth town shortly after 4am.

The driver failed to stop the car when requested to do so by Gardaí and a pursuit was launched.

Approximately 30 minutes later it came to a conclusion at the Redcow roundabout, Dundalk, when the offending vehicle collided with a Garda car.

The gardaí were brought to Our Lady of Lourdes, Drogheda, to be treated for their injuries.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and brought to Dundalk Garda station.

A man and two women, all aged in their 20s, who were passengers of the offending vehicle were also brought to hospital as a precaution.

“Gardaí are appealing to any member of the public who may have witnessed this incident to come forward,” the police force said in a statement.

“Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Park Street, Demesne and Redcow Roundabout areas of Dundalk at this time, who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make this available to investigating Gardaí.”

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.