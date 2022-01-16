#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí appeal for information on man's body found in 'unexplained circumstances' in Donegal

The man’s body was found lying in a laneway behind a row of houses in Knockalla Drive in Buncrana on Friday.

By Jane Moore Sunday 16 Jan 2022, 9:55 AM
1 hour ago 6,471 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
GARDAÍ ARE CONTINUING to investigate the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man’s body in “unexplained circumstances” in Co Donegal on Friday.

The body of the man, aged in his 50s, was found lying in a laneway behind a row of houses in Knockalla Drive in Buncrana at around 7.10pm on Friday evening.

A post-mortem has been completed, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

Gardaí have said that their primary focus at this time is assisting the coroner in the preparation of a file for an inquest on a personal tragedy.

They are appealing for anyone who was in Knockalla Drive or the surrounding area between 6.30pm and 8.00pm on Friday evening, or anyone who may have any information in relation to the incident, to speak to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540.

Investigations are ongoing.

Jane Moore
