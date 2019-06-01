Gardaí investigating separate road collisions in Louth and Meath

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a road traffic collision in Dundalk in which a pedestrian was knocked down.

A male pedestrian, aged in his 30s, was struck by a car in the Barrack St. area of Dundalk at around 10am this morning.

The extent of his injuries are not known and he was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda.

Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident overnight a male cyclist in his 60s was knocked down in an alleged hit-and-run.

Gardaí in Navan, Co Meath are investigating the incident which occurred at around 4.30am this morning.

The collision occurred on the Ratholdren Road in Navan and a man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcams who might have been in the area at the time to contact them at Navan Garda station on 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Earlier this week, both Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority launched a road safety campaign for road users ahead of the June bank holiday weekend.