This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 1 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí investigating separate road collisions in Louth and Meath

One incident involved a pedestrian in Dundalk while the other involved a cyclist in Navan.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 1 Jun 2019, 1:35 PM
6 minutes ago 440 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4664556
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a road traffic collision in Dundalk in which a pedestrian was knocked down. 

A male pedestrian,  aged in his 30s, was struck by a car in the Barrack St. area of Dundalk at around 10am this morning. 

The extent of his injuries are not known and he was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

Meanwhile, in a separate incident overnight a male cyclist in his 60s was knocked down in an alleged hit-and-run. 

Gardaí in Navan, Co Meath are investigating the incident which occurred at around 4.30am this morning. 

The collision occurred on the Ratholdren Road in Navan and a man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcams who might have been in the area at the time to contact them at Navan Garda station on 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Earlier this week, both Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority launched a road safety campaign for road users ahead of the June bank holiday weekend. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie