Thursday 3 June 2021
Gardaí searching for gunman who fled scene of cash-in-transit robbery

“The male gunman fled the scene with the cash box and got into a Ford Focus car,” gardaí said.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 3 Jun 2021, 8:45 PM
The car recovered by gardaí
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a cash-in-transit robbery by a gunman who fled the scene.

The robbery occurred earlier this afternoon outside a post office on the Old County Road in Crumlin, Co Dublin.

No arrests have yet been made.

“At approximately 12:15pm, a male armed with what appeared to be a firearm approached an employee transporting a cash box and threatened him,” gardaí said in a statement.

“The male gunman fled the scene with the cash box and got into a Ford Focus car, which subsequently drove at speed in the direction of the Clonard Road,” the statement said.

“No injuries were reported during the course of this incident. A vehicle has since been recovered by Gardaí and is currently being technically examined.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this robbery and anyone with information to contact them.

They are also asking anyone in the Crumlin area who saw the Ford Focus car this afternooon to contact gardaí at the Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

