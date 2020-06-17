Limerick youth (19) in hospital with serious facial injuries after suspected acid attack

A YOUNG MAN from Limerick city is recovering in hospital in Dublin after sustaining serious facial injuries in a suspected acid attack.

The victim, (19), was socialising at a house gathering in Garryowen when the alleged attack occurred on 13 June.

A source said the young man was initially treated at University Hospital Limerick and then transferred to the burns unit at Cork University Hospital where he underwent specialist treatment for his injuries.

According to a source the victim has since been transferred to hospital in the capital for further ongoing treatment.

They added that the victim suffered extensive burns-like injuries to his face.

Gardaí have begun an investigation into the circumstances of how the victim was injured.

“Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault incident that occurred at a house in Garryowen, Co Limerick on the night of June 13,” a garda spokesman said.

“A man is alleged to have had a substance thrown in his face during the incident. The man presented himself to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.”

“No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing,” the garda spokesman added.