This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 17 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Limerick youth (19) in hospital with serious facial injuries after suspected acid attack

The alleged attack occured at a house gathering on 13 June.

By David Raleigh Wednesday 17 Jun 2020, 4:11 PM
8 minutes ago 906 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5125674
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A YOUNG MAN from Limerick city is recovering in hospital in Dublin after sustaining serious facial injuries in a suspected acid attack.

The victim, (19), was socialising at a house gathering in Garryowen when the alleged attack occurred on 13 June.

A source said the young man was initially treated at University Hospital Limerick and then transferred to the burns unit at Cork University Hospital where he underwent specialist treatment for his injuries.

According to a source the victim has since been transferred to hospital in the capital for further ongoing treatment.

They added that the victim suffered extensive burns-like injuries to his face.

Gardaí have begun an investigation into the circumstances of how the victim was injured.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault incident that occurred at a house in Garryowen, Co Limerick on the night of June 13,” a garda spokesman said.

“A man is alleged to have had a substance thrown in his face during the incident. The man presented himself to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.”

“No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing,” the garda spokesman added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Raleigh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie