Sunday 9 August, 2020
Gardaí investigating after body of man (50) discovered at house in Dublin

The discovery was made when Gardaí received a call that a number of men where attempting to break into a house at approximately 11pm.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 9 Aug 2020, 8:09 AM
28 minutes ago 5,232 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5171341
File Photo
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating the death of a 50-year-old man whose body was found at his home in St. Michael’s Road, Drumcondra last night. 

The discovery was made when Gardaí received a call that a number of men were attempting to break into a house at approximately 11pm. 

When Gardaí arrived at the scene there were no other persons present and the body of the man was located in the house. 

The body remains at the scene at this time and the Coroner has been notified and the State Pathologist will visit the scene later this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station 01 6668602, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

