Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
Inishowen

Gardaí investigating after man's body discovered in Donegal on Christmas Eve

The body of the man, who was in his mid 50s, was found close to a road yesterday in the Redcastle area of Inishowen.
0
4.8k
58 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in Co Donegal on Christmas Eve.

The body of the man, who was in his mid 50s, was found close to a road yesterday in the Redcastle area of Inishowen.

The dead man is local and has family in the area.

Locals have been left shocked by the man’s sudden death where he was a popular member of the local community.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed they have opened an investigation into the cause of the man’s death.

However, it is not understood that foul play is suspected at this stage.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a man’s body in the Redcastle area of Donegal earlier [on the afternoon of], Sunday, 24th December 2023.

“The body of the man (50s) has since been removed to the scene and a post-mortem will take place at a later date.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Stephen Maguire
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags